John Wesley Kelley
March 25, 1940 –
June 15, 2022
John Wesley (J.W.) Kelley, 82, of Bay City, Texas, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednes-day, June 15, 2022. He was born on March 25, 1940, in Greenland, Arkansas.
J.W. grew up in Arkansas. In 1960, he moved to Bay City and eventually met his wife, Judy. J.W. had many talents and an adventurous nature. In his younger years, his hobbies included riding motorcycles, flying airplanes, skydiving, and competing in archery contests. He had a love for music and played in many bands throughout the years. As a teenager, he taught himself to play the guitar and could play al-most any instrument by ear (a trait he passed down to his son and grandson). J.W. had a strong work ethic and always had a project. He owned several businesses through his life, including a restaurant or two and an autobody shop, but his career was in agricultural aviation. He owned Kelley’s Flying Service and was a crop-dusting pilot until he could no longer fly. He never slowed down and always had a plan to build or modify something. Later in life one of his favorite things to do was spend time with his “four perfect grandchildren.” His drive and determination can be seen in each of them. He loved watching them pursue their dreams and was extremely proud.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 53 years, Judy Dellis Kelley; daughter Jennifer Taylor and husband Chad; son Wesley Kelley; grandson Ryan Kelley; granddaughters Madison Taylor, Raylea Kel-ley, and Katy Kelley; sister Joann Wiggins and husband Wayne; and sister Greta Hillin. He was preced-ed in death by his parents Johnnie Lee and Fannie Loraine Kelley, and brother Elvis Wayne Kelley.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Cal-vary Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10 a.m. with Lane ParDue officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers will be Angel Amezquita, Lawrence Dellis, Ruben Gomez, Jonathan Fehmel, Jeff Hlavinka, Ron Payne, and Christian Showalter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Anderson, Elmer Blackburn, Lacy Lowry, and Walter Ritz.
The family would like to thank J.W.’s niece, Leann Rouse, for her strength and support over the last couple of weeks. She was the family’s rock through this tough time. They would also like to thank Simo-na Brumley, Juanita Gonzales, and Hilda Martinez for the care they gave to J.W. over the last month.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City (979) 245-4613