A. C. Herreth Jr.
October 10, 1926 – June 22, 2020
A. C. Herreth Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 22, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born October 10, 1926 to Elizabeth Clara Gavender Herreth and Albert Casper Herreth Sr. in the home of his grandparents, Alex and Annie (Bunk) Gavender in Wadsworth, Matagorda County Texas. He was one of seven children, Lawrence Albert Herreth, Viola Clara Herreth Rickaway, Lois Annie Herreth Barlow, Carl Frank Herreth, Walter Curtis Herreth and Joy Ann Herreth Rickaway.
A. C. attended schools in Matagorda County and received his official delayed High School Diploma to a standing ovation at Tidehaven School in Matagorda County. He had left high school early to volunteer into the U.S. Army during World War II. He was inducted on the January 2, 1945.
A. C. received his Parachutist's Badge & Wings on June 1, 1945 from Fort Benning, Georgia Paratrooper School. He was assigned to the 864th Aviation and Engineers Battalion and sent to the Asiatic Pacific Theatre on August 28, 1945. He served in the Philippines and Japan. He was a life member of both the VFW Post 2438 in Bay City and the American Legion Post in Blessing. He received an Honorable Discharge on November 15, 1946 with the rank of Sargent.
On the way overseas it came over the loud speaks that Japan had surrendered. He said every person on the ship was crying with happiness that the war was over. But he said there were still snipers in the mountains in the Philippines and they had to go up with flame throwers to get them out, but he never talked about the war, just that once.
In December of 1946 at the Christmas dance at the Palacios Pavilion, A. C.'s sister, Lois Herreth Barlow introduced her brother to Georgia Ann Rice who was with her parents at the table with other family members and friends. After a short courtship AC. and Georgia were married on March 7, 1947 in the First Christian Church in Bay City by Rev. Luke Bolin. Both were active in their church. They were both on the Board, served as Deacon and Deaconess. He was Chair of the Property Committee and his wife taught Sunday School, both Children's and Adults. She was part time Church Secretary and was in the Choir. While they were dating, he would come to the church to drive her home from choir practice. They were baptized together on the same night soon after they were married. AC. pinned Georgia with his Paratrooper Wings instead of an engagement ring when she accepted his proposal.
A.C. went to work for Dow Chemical in 1947 as an Operation Engineer. A.C. helped build a number of their rent houses and bought several more, doing business as Herreth Properties. A.C. also started his own roofing company and ran that for many years until he retired.
From 1948 through 1957 the Herreth's were partners with Georgia's parents, Jack & Rena (Ramzel) Rice, owners of the Sycamore Inn. It was across the street from the then new Bay City High School. The new school did not have a cafeteria. Everybody came to the Sycamore Inn for school supplies, lunch, and coffee breaks.
A.C. and Georgia had three children, Melissa Diane Herreth (April 19, 1951 - December 25, 2004), Albert Elton (Abby) Herreth, and Brett Ramzel Herreth.
A.C. and Georgia loved to dance and at one time belonged to three private dance clubs. They also loved to travel.
They visited all but six of the United States plus several European Countries plus England, Scotland, the two Irelands, Wales, Canada and Mexico. They often included family research in their travels.
They traveled by car, camper, motorhomes, ships, and planes. They renewed their vows on their 60th Anniversary on a cruise of the Western Caribbean, in a private ceremony conducted by Captain Edward Perrisn of the Grand Princess, they renewed their vows in the Ship's Hearts & Minds Wedding Chapel, at the same time date as 60 years before.
Visitation will be Saturday June 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. The funeral will be following visitation at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Williams of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will be in the family plot at Historic Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 73 years, Georgia; his sons, Albert (Abby) Elton Herreth (Joe Louis Valdez), Brett Ramzel Herreth and wife (Kathy); grand daughter, Teri Kay Gleason of Crosby; grandson, Albert William Rice Herreth; great grandchildren, Jaymee Kay Gleason and Cullen Ray Gleason; one sister, Joy Ann Herreth Rickaway; one sister-in-law, Irene Herreth; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Benito (Benny) Aguilar, Mike Herreth, Jon Hale, Lynn Grebe, Kent Pollard, and Chris Rickaway.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.