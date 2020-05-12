Alfred Lee Helms
October 24, 1947 - May 10, 2020
Alfred Lee Helms, Sr. 72, of Bay City, TX passed away May 10, 2020. He was born October 24, 1947 in Clarendon, TX to Eugene Nathaniel Helms and Dora Evelyn Brinlee Helms.
Alfred has been a member of The Church of Jesus Christ in Boling, TX for over 30 years. He truly loved preaching the Word of God. His greatest joy was singing in church but could be heard humming, singing or whistling a tune throughout his day. He faithfully read his bible and spread the Word of God to family, friends and acquaintances. He had a heart of gold and was always there for his family, friends and anyone in need. It was a common occurrence for him to stop on a street corner and give to a stranger who needed a helping hand. Alfred was a very proud husband, daddy and the best Cacaw. His true passion was Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Alfred enjoyed taking many road trips with his wife Linda. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid knife and gun collector. He enjoyed photography. As of late, he looked forward to ‘jeeping’ in the mountains of Montana with his cousin Norman and bringing back beautiful scenic photos and stories to share with his family. He also loved sharing his stories of the ‘good old days’ with his siblings, cousins and friends. He could relive a memory, and you would feel as though you were back there with him.
Alfred beloved husband, father and Cacaw is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Charles Eugene Helms, Larry Joe Helms, Connie Geraldine Helms Martinez, JoAnn Helms Perez, Sandra Kay Helms Matthews and Ronnie Earl Helms.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Linda Carol Davenport Helms; daughters, Wendy Gail Helms De Leon and husband Efrain of Needville, and Bridgett Lee Helms Merecka and husband Charles of Boling; sons, Alfred Lee Helms Jr. and wife Amy of Boling, and Darren Keith Helms and wife Krissa of Bay City; sister, Brenda Sue Helms Patterson and husband Shane of Lamesa, TX; brothers, Roger Dale Helms and wife Frances of Norfolk, VA, and Donnie Edward Helms of Austin; grandchildren, John Franklin Kubena Jr. (girlfriend Sarah), Brady Joel Kubena (wife Amanda), Rainy Omar De Leon Jr. (wife Silvia), Catherine Ann Keener (husband Alex), Jillian Alyssa Terry (husband Mikey), Chloe Autumn Merecka, Carli Alese Merecka, Cali Alexis Merecka , Jack Dean Helms, Abby Laine Hermosillo (husband Chris), Shelby Frawley (husband Jeffrey), Evelyn Grace Helms; and great-grandchildren, Romeo Rodriguez, Aidan Majares, Hunter Keener, Brelynn Keener, Tobias Joel Kubena, Sydney Joyce Frawley, Madeline Michelle Oaks and Trae Mejares.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. with Joseph Helms officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are John Kubena Jr., Brady Kubena, Rainy De Leon Jr., Alex Keener, Mikey Mejares and Chris Hermosillo.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.