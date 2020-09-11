Kathy Lynn Whitworth Hyer
December 19, 1957 - September 8, 2020
Kathy Lynn Whitworth Hyer, 62, of Brazoria, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1957 in Beeville, Texas to Douglas and Elsie Whitworth.
A native of Pleasanton, Kathy earned a Bachelor of Education degree in Special Education and Teaching from Southwest Texas State University and moved to Brazoria County to begin her 35 year career in public education. She was passionate about serving the special needs community and seeing the best in every student she taught in school or coached in the Special Olympics. Kathy furthered her education by earning a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Houston Baptist University. She worked as a Special Education Supervisor in Brazosport Independent School District and eventually became the Special Education Director of Matagorda County Educational Services, overseeing a variety of services for students of all ages across the county’s numerous school districts. She retired in 2014 having positively impacted innumerable students in the Gulf Coast area. During her retirement, she enjoyed reading, participating in water aerobics at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, serving as an ordained elder at First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria, and most of all sitting on the sunporch overlooking the river surrounded by her puppies.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Gary; twin daughters, Paige and Caitlin (Colton); nephew, Kevin; and her puppies, Mia, Minnow, Belle, and Beau. She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Elsie; and siblings, David and Debbie.’ Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. also at the funeral home.