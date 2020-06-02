Robert Dale Chancey
March 5, 1943 - May 30, 2020
Robert Dale Chancey, 77, of Sweeny, Texas was born March 5, 1943 in Cleveland, Texas and passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Annette; his children, Eddie and Becky, Doshia, Tondra and Dewayne, Robert and Pam; grandchildren, Tiffany, Markus, Candice and James, Johnathan and Cheyanne, Laura and David, Bre, Ryan, Timothy, Rope, Kyle, Adam, C.B. and Mary; great-grandchildren, Rowdy, Shay, Bryleigh, Marshall, TruLee, Holden, Jacie, Julie, Benny, Lyla, Addaley, Brooklyn, Dakoda, Claire, Wyatt, Hazel, and Chance.
Robert was met at Heaven’s gate by his first wife, Mary; parents, Johnny-Dale and Ruth; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paula and Dorothy O'Neal; brothers, Walter, Jimmy, and Mike; his baby sister, Sue; granddaughters, Whitney and Tessa; great-granddaughter, Hayden-Paige; great-grandsons, Payten, and Greyston; and his sons-in-law, Mark and Glen.
Poppy loved watching his grand and great grandkids play and grow in all the things they do.
He worked for U.S. Contractors and Zachary for 42 year. After retirement he became a minister. He loved the Lord and his church. He spent many hours reading the word and praying. Robert ministered to all and no one was a stranger.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at C. T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas with Pastor Ray Chancey officiating.
Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Arrangements with C.T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home, West Columbia, Texas.