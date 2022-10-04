Margie Rosie Ames, 79, of Bay City passed away peacefully October 1, 2022. She was born December 1, 1942 to the late Frank Jacob Kacer and Rosie Anna Sobotik Kacer.
She grew up in Blessing and was raised on a farm. Therefore, she spent much of her time working in the fields chopping and picking cotton. She graduated from Tidehaven High School in 1961 and began working at Gibson’s Store until the late 1970’s. Margie then went to work at the Matagorda County Courthouse where she worked in the Tax Office until retirement.
Margie had a strong faith and it showed by the way she lived and loved life. She brought so much joy to those around her. Margie had a green thumb and spent much of her time gardening and canning. She also loved sewing, baking, making sausage with her family, going to church picnics, listening and dancing to polka music, playing cards (klinca and booray were her favorites) and she especially loved fishing with her sons and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Ames, son Rodney James Carlsen and brothers Bernard, Edwin, Frankie, A.J. and Joe Kacer. Survivors include her son Steven Ray Carlsen; sisters Georgie Meyer and husband J.D., Rosie Wendel and husband Herb, and Annie Mae Bundick and husband Richard; brothers Edmund Kacer, Milton Ray Kacer and wife Sybil, and Larry Kacer; sisters-in-law Beatrice Kacer and Regina Kacer, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., and Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Blessing. Pallbearers will be Doug Smith, Robert Henske, Charles Hahn, Tony Kucera, Shannon Byrd and David Stavena.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Holy Cross Catholic School, 2001 Katy Ave., Bay City, TX 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.