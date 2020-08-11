Isaiah Gartica
Mr. Isaiah Gartica, 76, stepped out of time and into Eternity on July 28, 2020 in Bay City, Texas.
Quiet time will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Care in Bay City.
Graveside Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.
For a full obituary and to share your condolences with the family please visit our website at familyfuneralcare.info
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Funeral Care, (979) 244-2273.