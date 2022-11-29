Sonny Meador
September 28, 1959 –
November 26, 2022
Otha Chester “Sonny” Meador, Jr., went to be with our Lord Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home in Van Vleck, surrounded by his family. He was born September 28, 1959 in Bay City, TX to the late Otha Chester “OC” Meador, Sr. and Margaret Helen Ledwig Meador.
Sonny spent his early years working with his best friend (aka Dad) doing carpentry projects in the Bay City area. In this time, Sonny was taught many life lessons which were very apparent throughout his life. Honesty, integrity, hard-work ethic, loyalty, love and what it meant to do the job right, were just a few traits he illustrated daily. He continued his love of carpentry, seizing every opportunity to teach the trade and help those in need. He was hardworking and enjoyed sharing the story of how he was able to buy his first motorcycle, single shot 410, and his Plymouth Duster, with his own hard-earned money by the age of 16.
Sonny to a position with Houston Pipeline in 1983 and continued as a loyal and proud employee for 38+ years. He loved his work and a challenge, but what he loved most, was the people. He cherished his co-workers and truly lived the cliché, “It’s not work when you enjoy doing it”. Sonny also loved ranching and hanging out with his “pretty girls”. His cows were his therapy, and he enjoyed many days conversing with them.
In 2008, Sonny joined Matagorda County Area Go Texan and began working tirelessly along with his fellow committee members to raise funds for scholarships for the youth of Matagorda County. He served as Ambassador from 2015-2017, and Assistant District Chairman from 2018 until present. He truly loved this organization and was very proud to be part of it.
But Sonny wasn’t all work! He enjoyed many hunts across North America, countless trips floating the Guadalupe, lake trips, casino excursions, dancing, and vacationing to just about anywhere but Mexico and China.
Sonny’s number one priority was his family. With his infectious smile and charismatic nature, he taught us how to work, how to make memories, how to love, how to forgive, and how to live. He was out rock!
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife Lori; daughter Crystal Harris (Steven); son Bubba Meador (Wendy) and daughter Tiffany Ross (Tony); stepson Cole Keese (Stephanie); bonus son/nephew Eric Dornak (AshLee); grandchildren Garrett, Allie, Kenzie, Cheyanne, William, Teague, Brynlee, Taylor, Austin, Camden, Joshua, Gracelyn, Braylen, Jackson, Reghan and Paxton; sisters Mary Ann Roberts (Wayne), Patricia Birdwell (Johnny), Brenda Toellner (Jack) and Shannon Watts (Robert).
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. Lane ParDue officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donny McCabe, Jay Ledwig, Kenny Ledwig, Brent Abels, David Wallace and Kevin Kanak.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matagorda Co. Area Go Texan (MCAGT) scholarship fund at 1300 Marlin Court, Bay City, TX 77414 in the name of Sonny Meador.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.