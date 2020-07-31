Johnnie Juanell Middleton Clayton
February 27, 1933 - July 29, 2020
Johnnie Juanell Middleton Clayton, 87, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Pasadena, Texas. She was born February 27, 1933, in Shallowater, Texas, to Chester Owen and Johnnie Velma (Reese) Middleton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William J. “W.J.” Clayton; parents; and brothers, J.R. Middleton, Owen Middleton, and T.J. Middleton.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Clayton Massey & husband Randy of La Porte, Texas; by her sons, Dennis L. Clayton of Bay City and Chris W. Clayton of Huntsville; by sisters, Geneva Hamilton and Sue Lowery of Bay City. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Coy Clayton, Johnny L. Clayton and Samantha Clayton; and her great-grandchildren, Justin Clayton, Cameron Clayton, Kendall Clayton, Lea Alvarez, and Cheyenne Sitch.
A private family viewing will be held at Taylor Brothers Funeral Home in Bay City on Saturday, August 8, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with the Rev. Chester Sassman officiating.
Pallbearers will be Coy Clayton, Johnny Clayton, Justin Clayton, Bruce Middleton, Gary Murphree, and Mike Clayton.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Arthritis Foundation.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.