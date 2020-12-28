Delton Leo Justice
January 12, 1930 - December 23, 2020
Delton Leo Justice, 90, of Sweeny, Texas passed away December 23, 2020. He was born January 12, 1930 in Arizona to the late Duard Justice and Louise Neumans Justice.
Delton lived a very fulfilled life that consisted of family, love, and music. Being well loved and highly thought of was common in his time here. Constantly meeting new people across the country and across the state, he was for sure to always leave a good impression and most times even a friendship.
When it came to his wife and family, there was not a second that went by where he was not speaking about them and the memories that they made together. He was a big family man, with an even bigger heart.
Tuning pianos was also a common occurrence throughout his life, starting all the way back in the 70’s. He traveled to and from, doing what he loved, and making new lifelong friends along the way. Whoever’s life it was, he was sure to make an impact and sure to leave a loving imprint.
From his kind heart to his wonderful sense of humor, he created so much happiness in his time here. The footprints he left in our hearts and in our lives, will never be forgotten and cherished forever.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Jessie Mae Ferguson Justice; daughters, Deborah Rainey (Larry) and Cindy Chirino (Robert); sisters, Christine Brookes and Maryann Starns; brother, Donald Justice; grandchildren, Nickie Ashley, Heith Rainey, Kari Rainey and Robbie Chirino; great grandchildren, Chad Ashley, Danielle Ashley, Laurien Ulrich, Tyler Perez, Jessica Pilat, Madilynn Perez, Josh Rainey, Brodie Perez and Christine Rainey; and great-great grandchildren, Parker Pilat and Laikyn Ulrich.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Duard Justice Jr., Glen Justice and Patsy Zenker; by a daughter, Sherry Donatto; and grandson, Jason Rainey.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers were Tyler Perez, Brodie Perez, Preston Ulrich, Chad Ashley, Joe Perez and Josh Rainey.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. 979-245-4613.