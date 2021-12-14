Johnny Carl Ryman
June 26, 1931 –
December 10, 2021
Johnny Carl Ryman, Jr., 90, left his earthly home and went to finally rejoin the love of his life, Valerie in Heaven on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Born June 26, 1931 in Wadsworth, TX to John Carl Ryman, Sr. and Emily Alicee Davis Ryman, Johnny could often be found running outside barefoot to his mother’s dismay. In 1949 he began dating his soon-to-be wife, Jannie Valerie Crow. Johnny and Valerie were married in 1952 and spent a joyous 60 years together.
In 1952 Johnny was called upon to serve his country in the United States Navy. He proudly served aboard the U.S.S. Tombigbee seeing the sights of the Pacific until his discharge in 1956.
He worked tirelessly for his family and carried on a family tradition of working for the Texas Department of Transportation, like his father before him. A tradition that his son also continued. Between all 3 Ryman men, they have given TxDOT a combined 96 years of service as loyal employees.
After retirement Johnny and his wife Valerie ventured into business and owned Bay City’s own, Petal Peddler Flower Shop from the late 1980’s to the early 2000’s.
While Johnny valued his family and hard work, what was most important to him was his relationship with Jesus Christ. When asked what the most important lessons were that he had learned in life he said, “Obey God, read your Bible daily, obey your parents, always tell the truth and treat others as you would like to be treated.” Johnny was a faithful member of the Bay City First Baptist Church and treasured his visits with Bro. Mike Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Louise Schooler, Virginia Ellen and Barbara Elaine; wife Jannie Valerie Crow Ryman and daughter Carla Jane Ryman Cox.
He is survived by his son Martin Duane Ryman and wife Karen; son-in-law Lee Cox; sister-in-law Sue Crow; four grandchildren Jarred Saizan, Jane Ellen Saizan Miller and husband Clint, Jeremy Ryman and wife Aleia, Colleen Ryman Henderson and husband Gerald as well as 8 great grandchildren and two nieces Karen Crow Meier and Kim Crow Riley.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the First Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Matagorda Nursing & Rehab Center as well as the staff of Houston Hospice for the care and concern shown to Johnny.
Memorials in honor of Johnny Carl Ryman, Jr. may be made to the First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.