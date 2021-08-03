Virginia Louise Estep
June 12, 1932 - July 26, 2021
Virginia Louise Estep, 89, of Markham, TX went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 26, 2021. Her family fulfilled her wishes to pass away in the comfort of her own home and she did so peacefully in her sleep. She was born on June 12, 1932 to the late Homer and Ottie Hume. She married the love of her life, Albert Kenneth Estep, on her 16th birthday June 12, 1948. He preceded her death in January 2015.
Virginia worked at a tomato canning factory in West Texas in her younger years. She later worked at Madden’s Western Auto in Seadrift, Tx. She was a loving and devoted mother first and foremost to Randy and Jan. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them as a homemaker for many years. In about 1974 she started her own home business “The Bird Nest” raising and selling parakeets, love birds and cockatiels. In 1977 she moved to Markham, TX continuing and expanding her business to include larger breed birds. African Greys, Double Yellow-headed Amazons, Blue and Gold Macaws, Scarlet Macaws, Eclectus, and Cockatoos were her passion. She was very proud of her business and it was so successful she shipped her handfed babies out of Houston Hobby airport all around the United States.
In February 1976 her first and only grandchild, Pamela was born. She spent every moment she could with her making memories. In 1997 she became a great grandmother and was overjoyed with excitement of having them in her home whenever they wanted. Loved and spoiled is an understatement when it came to her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. She has forever left an imprint in their hearts.
Virginia put Jesus Christ first in her Christian walk through life. She was a member of Markham First Baptist Church since she moved there. You could hear and see Jesus through her. Anyone that came in her home and anyone she met while out of her home were always asked if they knew Jesus. If they did not she told them the story of Jesus and made sure to make an impact on their lives.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kenneth Estep and her son, Randy Estep. She is survived by her daughter and son-on-law Jan and Kenneth Kirchner, Granddaughter and her husband Pamela and Matthew F. Vannoy, Great Grandson and his wife Matthew Kenneth and Braden Vannoy, Great granddaughters Kelsey Kay Vannoy and Mallory Kay West Vannoy.
Please join the family in celebration of her life Tuesday August 3, 2021. Visitation will be 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. with the funeral services immediately following at Markham First Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers in honor of Virginia are: Matthew F. Vannoy, Matthew K. Vannoy, James Simpson, Pat Patterson, Grady Quinney and Murlyn O’Briant. Honorary pallbearers are: Mallory Kay West Vannoy, Kelsey Kay Vannoy, Braden Vannoy, Pamela Vannoy and Kenneth Kirchner.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.