Veneta Lee
Boone-Jackson
November 2, 1955 –
July 24, 2022
Homegoing celebration for Veneta Lee Boone-Jackson will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Mother Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2705 Ave B, Bay City, Texas 77414 where the Rev. Climon Hall is Pastor and Bishop W. Channing Jackson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Markham Community Cemetery, Markham, Texas
Visitation will also be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until Service time at the church.
Veneta was born November 2, 1955, to Ervin Ruthen Boone Sr. and Lillian Williams-Boone in Markham, Texas. She was the third child of the children. Ervin Ruthen Boone Jr., Alice Marie Boone (deceased). Charles Ray Boone (deceased) and Darnell Boone. She was raised in a small town with cousin like siblings galore. She graduated from Tide Haven High School in El Maton, Texas. Veneta started her relationship with Christ at an early age and was baptized into salvation. She was blessed with a son, Makeba Thomas and she loved him with all her heart. She later moved to Houston, Texas where she attended Houston Community College. She began working for Del Ora Women’s Hospital in The Houston’s Medical Center. She was employed there over 18 years. Later she met her husband Bayne Russell Jackson and they were married in 1993. From this union they blended a beautiful family. Veneta and Bayne are faithful members of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas where they account their many blessings to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Veneta was called home to rest July 24, 2022. She was proceeded in death by her parents Ervin Ruthen Boone Sr. and Lillian Williams-Boone and two siblings Charles Ray Boone and Alice Marie Boone.
Veneta’s memories will forever be cherished by her husband Bayne Russell Jackson, her son Makeba Thomas, her step son Bishop W. Channing Jackson, her brothers Ervin Boone Jr. and Darnell Boone, her granddaughters Lynne Howard and Mykia Thomas, her niece Tinequa Armelin (Elanzo Armelin), her cousins, like - siblings Leona Boone, Rosie Brown and Sharon Sardina, her great aunt Mary Sayles, her great nephews Senior Airman Raelyn Phillips, Zavier Armelin and Torion Armelin and a host of family members and friends. She will be missed immeasurably, but she will live in our hearts forever.
Veneta was a fiercely devoted and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She never met a stranger, and the world was better because SHE WAS HERE.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave C, Bay City, Texas 77414.