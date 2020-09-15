Frances Matthews
May 28, 1924 – September 4, 2020
Frances Matthews, 96, formerly of Palacios, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Bay City, Texas.
She was born in Ashby, Texas (Wilson Creek) on Wednesday, May 28, 1924, to Willie Bell and DeSoto Deadrick.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Agape Church, 1811 Newsome, Palacios, Texas, with burial to follow in Palacios.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537 or by website at www.duncanrobertsfh.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C (JP Davis Blvd), Bay City, Texas, 979-245-5197