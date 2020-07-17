William Paul Tweedle
February 8, 1931 - July 13, 2020
William Paul Tweedle, 89, of Bay City, TX passed away July 13, 2020. He was born February 8, 1931 in Matagorda, TX to the late William Presley Tweedle and Margaret Krause Tweedle.
His career was spent working in the Oil Field. Aside from raising their own children, he and his wife provided foster care for many children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula B. Tweedle; daughter-in-law, Jo Beth Tweedle; and a grandson, William Paul Tweedle III.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary Stell & husband John of Goliad, Jo Ann Zbranek & husband Anton of Pierce, TX, Shirley Frick & husband Jacob of Goliad, and Doris Whirley & husband Philip of Montgomery; son, Tuffy Tweedle of Bay City; grandchildren, Troy Stell, Kimberly Keil, Kristi McDaniel, Elizabeth Taylor, Jason Zbranek, Rebecca Hawes, Jake Frick, Jeremy Frick, Clay Kofron, Travis Kofron, Josh Tweedle, Wendy Tweedle, Jared Tweedle and Marissa Tweedle; 30 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services will be at the Matagorda Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.