Ryan Lanette Battle
Ryan Lanette Battle, age 38, formerly of Bay City, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, in Sweeny, Texas.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home chapel.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home chapel, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. (979)245-5197