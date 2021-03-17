Linda Dean Allen
From an early age, until her last day family is all that Mattered”
On May 21, 1941 Mr. Barney Allen Sr. and Mrs. Alfreda Bivens Allen welcomed their 5th child and 1st daughter, Linda Dean Allen. Linda was one of seven wonderful children. Though there were many in the household Linda had the ability to stand her ground and avoid conforming to traditional expectations. She decided at an early age she would never marry or have children. She expressed that was not a road she deemed necessary for happiness.
After graduating from Hillard High School in May of 1960, Linda focused all her energy on being an intricate part of her immediate family unit.
After recently complaining of abdominal discomfort, Linda was taken on Wednesday March 3rd for examination. On Saturday March 6th at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Linda Dean Allen transitioned from this life.
A private ceremony was held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Memorial Park & Crematory in San Antonio Tx
Linda was correct when she said she would never marry but, she did have children, three of them: Katrina, Katina and Karina.
There are not enough words or enough time to express Linda’s love and dedication to her family. While everyone was marrying, having kids, divorcing, graduating college, traveling, building careers, changing careers and all things in between Linda Dean Allen was the remarkably steady anchor that encouraged everyone to live life to its fullest yet always know that she maintained a safe place for you to land if needed. She never looked at what she did as a sacrifice. She never desired or longed for more. From an early age Linda committed her life to her immediate family until her last day on this earth.
The family thanks everyone for the outpour of support. They will be receiving those who wish to celebrate Ms. Linda’s life on Saturday March 20th, 2021 between the hours of 2 p.m. to 5pm. Location: La Quinta Inn & Suites, 5300 7th Street, Bay City Tx 77414.
Condolences can be mailed to: Remembering Linda Allen, c/o Mrs. JW Brown, 3213 John Paul Davis Avenue, Bay City, Tx. 77414.
To send verbal condolences or obtain additional information call 979-557-5431.
To see a full obituary with pictures, please see the full page advertisement on page 8A on Wednesday March 17, 2021 in The Bay City Tribune.