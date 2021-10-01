David Max Kruthoff, 82, of Bay City passed away September 29, 2021 at Matagorda County Hospital in Bay City surrounded by his family and St. Peter Lutheran Vicar Eric Locke.
David was born April 29, 1939 in Denison, Iowa to the late Walter Matthew Kruthoff and Marie Catherine Kruthoff (Holst).
After his high school graduation David went to work for Ozark Airlines.
He was united in marriage to Georgia Virginia Pitcock of Winchester Virginia on September 29, 1963 in Peoria Illinois.
David served in the Army National Guard from 1962 until 1967
David was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. Until his retirement in 1998 he was employed by DuPont/Cain/Oxy-Chem/Lyondell.
He was a loyal Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan, and he would exercise daily whether walking laps around the neighborhood or spending an hour in the gym.
He enjoyed Country Music, the older the bet-ter.
He enjoyed gardening, tinkering in his shed, and small fires in the fire-pit in the backyard. David was an avid Western Movie watcher, he also enjoyed movie nights on the couch with his wife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Dale Kruthoff.
Survivors include his wife Georgia (Pitcock) Kruthoff; sons John David Kruthoff (Gretchen) of Fenton Illinois & Matthew Walter Kruthoff of Bay City. Grandchildren Courtney Marie Kruthoff and Kyle John Kruthoff both of Fen-ton Illinois.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Vicar Eric Locke officiating.
Donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church of Bay City Texas or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.