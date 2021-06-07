Oma Hopson Cerceo
June 22, 1922 - May 31, 2021
Oma Hopson Cerceo, 98, of Bay City, Texas, peacefully passed away at home on May 31, 2021. Mrs. Cerceo was born to Steve and Annie Hopson on June 22, 1922 in Zavalla, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anthony Cerceo; and son, Steve Cerceo.
She is lovingly survived by her sons, John Cerceo and wife Ilene, and Patrick Owens and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Melissa Patten, Tobie Wells (Steve), Scott Patten, Cammi Owens, Joseph Cerceo, Patti Brady (Colin), and Angel Cerceo; 13 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private celebration of Mrs. Cerceo’s life at a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Houston National Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; (979) 245-4613. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net