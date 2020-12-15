Horace Ray Smith
May 7, 1939 - December 3, 2020
Horace Ray Smith, 81, of Sugar Valley, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 7, 1939 in Hempstead, Texas to Emmitt Jefferson and Almer Floyd Smith.
He loved guns, playing poker and chess. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He was honorably discharged from the Marines and was a member of the NRA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt Jefferson (Charlie) and Almer Floyd Smith; sisters, Helen Elizabeth Lewis, Doris Faye Smith (twin), Thelma Nadine Bowman and Glenda Kay Matura; and son-in-law, Bryan Blackburn.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, wife, Sarah Ann Smith of Sugar Valley; son, Shawnarae Roudy Smith and wife Lynda Sue Harding of El Campo; daughters, Sincerae Trevino and husband Andy of Pledger, Shonda Blackburn of Sugar Valley, Diana Stanley and husband Jake of San Antonio; brother, Harold Smith and wife Raquel (aka Rocky) of Killeen; good friend, Bobby Wilder of Bay City; 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.