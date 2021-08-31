Kay Grubbs Northam
May 19, 1944 - August 26, 2021
Kay Grubbs Northam, 77, formerly of Bay City, passed away August 26, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. She was born May 19, 1944, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Aulbrey Lee and Kathleen Holderman Grubbs.
She spent most of her childhood in Artesia, New Mexico. She was a graduate of Artesia High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist College in Plainview, Texas. She married Fred Northam, and they lived in Lake Charles, Louisiana before moving to Bay City. Kay was a 33-year resident of Bay City where she worked for many years as the Office Administrator at First Baptist Church. She was an active member of her church; she taught Sunday School and served on various committees. She loved her job, her church, her family, and her God. After her retirement, she moved to The Woodlands to be closer to her children and grandchildren, but Bay City was always her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Northam and her brother, Wayne Grubbs. Survivors include daughters, Karen Lozano (Ramon) of Magnolia and Susan Beijen (Marco) of The Woodlands; sister-in-law, Carolyn Grubbs; and grandchildren, Bethany Mandrell Serafin, Wilson Mandrell, Trey Lozano, Natasja Beijen and Erik Beijen.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman, her pastor and friend, officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.