John R. Keys
March 8, 1945 –
October 11, 2022
John Robert Keys, loving brother, father and husband, passed away at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
John is survived by brothers Larry Keys and David Keys, sister Barbara Keys, daughter Laura Keys, sons Randy Keys and John Robert Keys, Jr., and wife Laurie March Keys of Fort Smith, Arkansas. John was preceded in death by his previous wife, Erin Hutchison Keys, of Bay City, Texas.
Born in Santa Barbara, California, John’s family moved all over the state of Texas until finally settling in Alice, where John attended Dubose Junior High and William Adams High School. Known for his epic end-zone-to-end-zone punting skills, “Jarrin’ Johny Keys” was a force to be reckoned with as both a Fullback and Defensive End for William Adams. He was a teammate of NFL Hall-Of-Famer Gene Upshaw at Texas A&I University in Kingsville and completed his post-graduate work at Corpus Christi State University.
Although he loved old movies, especially Westerns, and always wanted to be a Hollywood stunt man, John translated his singular brand of daring into his career as a lifetime educator. John loved teaching fourth grade at Schallert Elementary in Alice before moving to Bay City, where he served as a much beloved principal at Linnie Roberts Elementary and McAllister Junior High, later becoming superintendent of schools in Sterling City, Texas and then returning to serve in the same capacity in Van Vleck.
John loved all the students under his stewardship and frequently expressed how much he missed being in the classroom with them. Forever loyal and willing to bear the burden for everyone he loved, John’s fondest memories were of service – from guarding the welfare of his two brothers throughout their childhoods to overseeing the education and guidance of thousands of young hearts and minds across the state of Texas. He believed in treating everyone fairly and equally with love and respect. As a result, he became a greatly revered educator who made tremendous impact on all the administrators, teachers and students in his care.
He always jumped at the chance to sing along with Bobby Darin, Hank Williams, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Autry, and Elvis Presley and could cut a rug with the best of them when the opportunity presented itself. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a gift to the American Parkinson Disease Association at http://www.apdaparkinson.org.