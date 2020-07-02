Librado H. Rodriguez
February 19, 1938 - June 2, 2020
Librado H. Rodriguez was born on February 19, 1938 in Raymondville, Texas to the late Santiago Rodriguez and Jesusa Hinojosa Rodriguez and went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020.
Librado was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City, Texas and he proudly served his country as an E4 Specialist in the United States Army from July 1961 until July 1963 and then served as a Reserve until 1967.
Librado was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Helen Cadriel Rodriguez; brother, Ramiro Rodriguez; brother, Pedro Rodriguez; sister, Olivia Jimenez; and sister, Eullia (Lela) Lozano.
He is survived by his daughters, Irene Gutierrez and husband Lupe of Bay City, Texas, Corina Jones and husband Ronnie of Magnolia, Texas, Mary Ann Erevia and husband Bernard of Bay City, Texas; grandchildren include, Erica Camacho Quinn, Karen Pitta- Lima Erevia, Bernard Erevia Jr., Brian Erevia, Loren Erevia, Angelica Camacho, Landon Gutierrez; and ten great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas on Friday, July 3, 2020 with Father Gabriel Espinoza of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 949-245-4613.