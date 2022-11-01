Harriet Elizabeth Smith, 82, of Bay City passed away October 29, 2022. She was born November 7, 1939 in Reedville, Texas.
Harriet retired from Milberger Turf / King Ranch Turfgrass after many years of service as a bookkeeper. Harriet loved watching her grandchildren’s events, be it sports or other activities. She loved to cook and bake; her pecan pie recipe won many awards. She loved to read cookbooks and amassed a vast collection of them. She also collected teapots. She loved the Houston Astros and the Texans and she loved to watch most sports on TV as well as the Food Channel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Borchert and Doris Powell Borchert.
Survivors include daughter Leanne Orr & husband Kevin; sons Scott Smith and wife Gina and Frederic Smith; brother Powell Borchert and wife Evelyn; grandchildren Philip Orr (Hannah), Shelby Orr Jarvie (Jake), Austin Smith (Tess), Aaron Smith (Megan), Ashley Smith (Kyle), Andrew Smith (Makenzi), Adam Smith, Alec Smith, Avery Smith, Ayden Smith and Addison Smith and great grandchildren Blake Smith, Brooks Smith and Aaron W. Smith.
We would like to thank Dr. Alan Byrd, Dr. Glenn Ihde, Dr. George Hanna, and the staff at Matagorda Regional Medical Center for their care these past few weeks.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ; 1200 Nichols Ave; Bay City, TX 77414 with a meal immediately following at the KC Hall off Nichols Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.