La Verne Uher McWilliams
September 21, 1930 - July 18, 2020
La Verne Uher McWilliams, 89, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born September 21, 1930 in Bay City, TX to Alfonso and May Bittick Uher.
La Verne retired from teaching in public schools after 31 years. Her husband Charles McWilliams earned his flying wings during WWII, and upon her retirement at age 50, she earned hers. The two traveled extensively in their Mooney Mark 20 C.
La Verne is preceded in death by her parents; husband; older sister, Doris May Uher; and her brother, Tom Uher.
She is survived by her sons, Joe McWilliams and wife Tamy, Mike McWilliams and wife Brenda, and Steve McWilliams and wife Kay; sister, Myrna Uher Hubbard and husband Jimmy; and grandchildren, Melinda, Patrick, Andy, Mark and Cassie.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.