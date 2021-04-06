Erman Richard “Dick” Buckalew
April 1, 1942 - April 2, 2021
Erman Richard “Dick” Buckalew, 79, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 2, 2021. He was born April 1, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Erman Flavis Buckalew and Dorothy Clendenin Buckalew.
Dick graduated from Dunbar High School in Dunbar, West Virginia. He worked at STP in Bay City, Texas for many years. He then worked for Siemins Westinghouse for several years after that until he retired and decided to stay home and help raise his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Buckalew; daughters, Robin Buckalew, Angie Buckalew (Tommy Register), Kelly Buckalew and Kristin Buckalew; son, David Buckalew (Rome´); and grandchildren, Derek and Darren Buckalew, Gage Manahan, Garrett Almy, Tyler Wofford, Jackson Goff, Justice Kunz, Joshua, Laura and Allan.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City with Wally Rodriguez officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.