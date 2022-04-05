Funeral services for Raymond Bell, Sr., 82, of Sweeny will be Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria with Rev. K.W. Bree eulogist and Dr. M.L. Johnson officiant. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Christian Church Cemetery in Cedar Lake, Texas.
He passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus in Angleton, Texas.
He was an active member of Bethlehem Christian Church for 20+ years where he was a trustee, member of the men’s choir, a member of the Christian Disciple Men’s Fellowship and pastor support committee. He served in the United States Armed Forces, was deployed to the Vietnam War, and later honorably discharged. He later pursed a career as a master electrician with Dow Chemical (OCD) until retirement. He loved woodwork, building things, and spending time with his family.
Active pallbearers will be Leslie Johnson, Johnnie Roy Wyche, MacEphern Lewis, Kenneth Bell, Curtis Woodard, Jr., and Deacon Woodard Smith.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
