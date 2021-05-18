Marseen Merchant
December 22, 1943 – May 14, 2021
Funeral services for Marseen Merchant, 77, of Houston, Texas, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
For those individuals who wish to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Ave. D, Bay City, Texas.
Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at lakesidemfh@gmail.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422; 979-798-5253.