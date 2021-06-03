Juanita Montalbo McLain
May 15, 1953 - May 30, 2021
Juanita Montalbo McLain, 68, of El Campo, Texas passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born May 15, 1953 in Bay City, Texas to the late Raymond Montalvo and Maria Ramos Montalvo.
She loved to cook and to bake. She enjoyed going to the beach and fishing. She loved car rides and shopping. She didn’t like being around a lot of people but at the end she showed me how much she loved me. She loved to watch old movies. She was a sweet lady and would leave a lasting impression on you. Juanita touched many people in a lot of ways.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Roy Montalvo.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Robin McLain; her four children, Venus (Shane) Smith, Robin (Lily) McLain, Steven (Shalean) McLain, and Vanessa (Sixto) Medrano; three sisters, Maria McLain, Susie Gussman, and Mona Lechuga; Juanita is also survived by 15 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren, with two on the way.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers for Juanita will be Micheal McLain, Jacob Melchor, Artemio Rodriguez, Jose F. Rodriguez III, Nicholas Smith, Shane Smith, Lenny Montalvo, Alex Hernandez, and Roy McLain.
