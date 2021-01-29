Dorothy Louise Hickl Pratka
Dorothy Louise Hickl Pratka of Pleasanton, Texas passed away on January 23, 2021 at the age of 87. Dorothy was born in Blessing, Texas, the oldest of 11 children, born to John and Albina Hickl of El Maton, Texas. She graduated from Tidehaven High School in El Maton.
Dorothy grew up on her family’s cotton farm and was at ease moving a tractor as she was ironing church clothes for her siblings on Saturdays before attending church. She met Allen Pratka and they married on December 28, 1954. The mother of five children, Dorothy supported Allen’s United States Air Force career as they moved from base to base throughout the country. Upon his retirement, they settled in Pleasanton in 1970. Many in the community would know her from working at Sears.
Dorothy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her quiet and dignified manner was evident as she demonstrated her love for her family. Dorothy was always good company with an easy-going personality.
Dorothy enjoyed vintage cars, traveling, camping and at 3 p.m. having coffee with a slice of pie at her kitchen table with whoever was visiting. She loved making gum drop bread at Christmas and it was lovingly anticipated by each of her children. Dorothy loved being with her husband, children and their spouses, 20 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and excited about her 10th great grandson due in early February 2021.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Diane Pratka of Pleasanton, Greg & Joy Pratka of Pleasanton, Rod & Rhonda Pratka of Shiner, Susan & Brad Vogt of Canton, Darrell & Maureen Pratka of Boerne; as well as her sister-in-law, Sister Mary Yvonne Pratka of the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen of 64 years; her parents; one sibling and one grandson.
Visitation was held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, followed with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you for the loving and compassionate care provided by care givers, Rose Ximenez, Ruby Ballin, Martha Garcia, Beverly Rodriguez and many others during Dorothy’s last few years at Argent Court.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, 5821 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Alabama, 35210 or to St. Andrew Catholic Church - Building Fund, 626 Market Street, Pleasanton, TX, 78064.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks or facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
Anyone wishing to sign the guest book, share memories or issue condolences to the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.