Debbie Louise Polk
A Celebration of life for Debbie Louise Polk, 60, of Palacios, Texas will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Palacios CLC, 202 Main Street, Palacios, TX 77465. Rev. Leroy Monroe as the officiant. Burial to follow at Palacios Cemetery in Palacios, TX.
Visitation to be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave C, Bay City, TX from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Debbie Louise Polk was born July 17,1960 in El Campo, TX to Alice Polk and the late Sylvester Polk.
She received her education in Palacios, graduating from Palacios High School class of 1978. She was most willing to help others and her athleticism, as she excelled in sports, specifically basketball. She received a basketball scholarship to play at Temple Junior College (Temple, TX) and Baylor University (Waco, TX) where she still holds records. While attending Temple Junior College she met Bryant Polk and had three children. After college, she continued to play and coach youth basketball. In 1996, she went out to Los Angeles, CA trying out for the WNBA LA Sparks and later traveled with a semi-pro team from Houston, TX playing exhibition games at various colleges in the South.
At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and was baptized at Pilgrim Rose Baptist Church.
She spent many years in public education where she was a substitute teacher working at schools in both Palacios ISD and Tidehaven ISD. She later became an early childhood education teacher for Tri-County Head Start. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and she was fortunate to spend her last years helping care for them.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother and leaves behind three children, Adrianne Miller (Jay) of Pond Creek, OK, Allison Polk of Rosenberg, TX and Bryant “Scott” Polk of Palacios, TX; eight grandchildren, Noah Miller, Abigail Miller, Anabelle Miller, Jonah Miller, Leylani Polk, Braylon Boast, Jetson Salinas and Josiah Polk; her mother, Alice Polk of Palacios, TX; siblings, Millie Ford (Columbia) of Diamond Bar, CA, Kathleen Travis of Los Angeles, CA, Brenda Martin of Richmond, TX, Phyllis Leloup of Paris, France, Charles Polk of Lake Jackson, TX, Townsend “Beau” Farris (Sherrie) of Missouri City, TX, Billy Polk (Marion) of Missouri City, TX, Jessie Williams (Reggie) of Stafford, TX; a special friend, Artis Edwards Sr.; and honest of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Sylvester Polk; and her siblings, Leonard Polk, Mozetta Deadrick and Sylvester Polk III.
Final arrangements entrusted to Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Avenue C, Bay City, Texas 77414
Online condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.duncanrobertsfuneralhome.com