Ms. Tandra Paige Eiland, 55, of Winona, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born January 22, 1967, in Winona to Ted McNeal and Charlotte Jeanette Bridges Eiland. Tandra attended Bay City High School and earned a degree from Wharton County Junior College. Tandra spent most of her working life as a bookkeeper and accounting clerk. While Tandra had no children of her own, she adored her nieces and nephews and enjoyed any time that she could spend with them. An animal lover, Tandra was a devoted supporter of In Defense of Animals and loved caring for any dog that she encountered. Tandra was always looking for a way to make others in her presence laugh. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be missed for many years to come by all who knew and loved her.
A service to celebrate her life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, Mississippi.
Survivors include her mother, Jeanette Eiland of Winona; two sisters, Tari Eiland Matura of Winona and Traci Eiland Daniel (Kenneth) of Whitewright, TX; one brother, Timothy “Bobo” Eiland (Sandy) of Winona; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Cody Eiland (Carla Jo), Ashley Bright, Lauren Matura, Emily Stanley and John-Michael Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorials may be directed to In Defense of Animals.