James E. Webb
June 19, 1939 – July 6, 2021
IN LOVING MEMORY
James Edward Webb was born on June 19, 1939, in Birmingham, AL, to the late Elliott Webb and Leola Kelly Webb. After two years of military duty, he first settled in Detroit, MI, as a barber with his family. He was recruited by Equitable Life of New York and transferred to California in 1978 and started Webb’s Pest Control in 1979 serving the counties of San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa. Being a strong spiritual leader, he served in many capacities in CA churches: Berkeley Church of Christ in Berkeley, Metropolitan Church of Christ in San Francisco, San Leandro Church of Christ in San Leandro, and his final home church was Hayward Church of Christ in Hayward. He was also a 33o Mason in the Grand Lodge.
He passed peacefully in Pearland, TX, on July 6, 2021, with his wife, Mildred Harkless-Webb, by his side. He leaves behind his beloved wife, two siblings, a son, a daughter, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. CDT at North Wayside Church of Christ, 7015 North Wayside Dr., Houston, Texas 77028. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Service will be streamed and link is available on his profile at www.mabriemortuary.com.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77004, 713-942-7673