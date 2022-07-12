Marc Cyrus Hipp, 42, of Bay City, Texas was born to Shelley Simmons Hipp and Edward Dorman Hipp on September 6, 1979, in Bay City, Texas.
Marc was a loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle and father. He was Daddy to his most precious little girl, Jadyn Marie Hipp and handsome little boy, Tryston Alton Hipp.
Marc never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. He seemed to know everyone, and everyone knew him. He had a heart the size of Texas and would help anyone in need. He was very talented and could do almost anything. Always dipping his hands in things to learn something new. He could do almost anything he set his mind to do.
Marc was preceded in death by his beloved Nannie and Papa, Wanda Maxine Simmons and Alton Glen Simmons; his great Aunt Ruby Foote, his Great Aunt Charlotte Hague and Great Uncle Earl Hague; his Uncle Glen “Butch” Simmons; his niece Brittany Nicole Ybarra and his great nephew Karson Jace Villarreal.
Survivors include his children Jadyn Marie Hipp and Tryston Alton Hipp; his mother Shelley Simmons Mineau; brother Chris Taylor and wife Laura; sister Jolene Mejias and husband Freddie; nieces and nephews, Christopher Glen Taylor Jr., Nicholas Wayne Ybarra and wife Alyssa, David Joel Mejias and wife Marissa, Chariti Alese Taylor, Courtney Jean Villarreal, Cierra Chayanne Munoz and husband Mateo, Harli Ann Blalock and husband Clay; great nieces and nephews, Jaxon Naranjo and Ryatt Naranjo, Harper Ybarra, Caysen Blalock, Bryleigh Martinez, Jonas Ybarra, Mathew Mejias, and Aryella Taylor and friends too numerous to name that Marc called family.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Bay City Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Rev. Lee Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.