Josefina Torres
April 17, 1953 - October 5, 2020
Josefina Torres, 67, of Blessing, Texas passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born April 17, 1953 in Villa Victoria, Michoacan, Mexico, to Jose Gonzalez and Maria Cuevas Candido. She was the 7th child of a family of 14 brothers and sisters.
Josefina was full of life and never met a stranger. She had the incredible ability to make everyone laugh with her jokes and was always the life of the party. She was an avid gardener and had a beautiful collection of flowers and trees in her yard. She loved the outdoors and taking care of her laying hens and loyal companion Santino, her little Chihuahua.
Josefina used her cooking to show her love to her family and never tired of making everyone's favorite dishes. She made endless tamales every year, and even though it's a labor-intensive task, she made it look easy and fun. She was also a very artistic person and loved to sew.
Josefina was an incredibly hardworking woman who never feared trying her hand at new occupations. In her short life, she was a cosmetologist, artist, seamstress, cook, and even a handywoman from time to time. She never met a challenge she could not overcome. Her faith in God and giving heart also led her to volunteer countless hours at church. She loved singing and dancing during the December celebrations for our Lady of Guadalupe. She was also part of the A.C.T.S. retreat giving team for two years.
Josefina leaves a void in the hearts of her family and friends, but also leaves a legacy that will live on through her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandsons. She left this earth way too soon, but she will never be forgotten.
Josefina is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria; her sisters, Maria Trinidad Gonzalez and Martha Yolanda Gonzales; and brothers, J. Jesus Gonzalez, Miguel Gonzales, Jesus Gonzalez and Alfonso Gonzalez.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Torres; daughter, Sandra Meekins and her husband Will of Coppell, TX; daughter, Maria Benavides and her husband Jason of San Antonio, TX; and her three beautiful grandsons, Evan Meekins, Nathaniel Meekins and Jayden Nuñez; her sisters, Cricelia Verduzco and her husband Agustin, Elvira Jimenez and Angel Zamora, Herica Gonzalez de Aguilar and her husband Guillermo, and Aida Jimenez; her brothers, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Nicandro Gonzalez and his wife Tammy, and Sergio Gonzalez; many nieces, nephews and their children. She had so much love for everyone in her entire family.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios, Texas. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., with Fr. Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers are her two brothers, Miguel Angel Gonzalez and Nicandro Gonzalez and four of her nephews, Cesar Jimenez, Esteban Jimenez, Antonio Jimenez and Francisco Jimenez. Honorary Pallbearers are her son-in-law, Will Meekins, her son-in-law, Jason Benavides; and her three grandsons, Evan, Nathaniel and Jayden.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, Texas; 361-972-2012.