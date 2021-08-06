Edward Emil Swinky, Jr.
May 9, 1954 - August 3, 2021
Edward Emil Swinky, Jr., 67, of Mathis, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.
Edward was born May 9, 1954 in Bay City to Helen Margaret (Sims) and Edward Emil Swinky Sr. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and retired from the aviation industry in the maintenance department. He was a 1973 graduate of Clear Creek High School in League City and married the love of his life, Mary Helen Cramer, in Beeville on December 1, 1990. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as the American Legion and Swinney Switch Volunteer Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Edward Emil Swinky Sr.; his wife, Mary Swinky; sisters, Darlene Libby and Marilyn Murray; and niece, Tammy Murray.
Survivors include a brother, Darryl Swinky, sister, Donna Clardy; nephew, Joe (Jordan) Clardy; nieces, Kelly (Nathan) Huerta, Robin Coates and Wendy (Rob) Murray; great-nephews, Cooper Clardy, Caden Huerta, Alexander Huerta, Aiden Martinez and Ethan McCafferty; great-nieces, Kaylee Huerta, Aubrey Huerta, McKenzie Martinez, Lilly McCafferty and Mary McCafferty; sister-in-law, Diane Cramer; brothers-in-law, Joe Cramer, John Cramer, Paul (Cara) Cramer and Bob (Connie) Cramer; and great-nieces, Brittany Cramer and Lauren Cramer.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there that morning at 11 o’clock with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Mary.
Pallbearers will be Joe Cramer, John Cramer, Bob Cramer, Paul Cramer, Larry Wright and Dennis Mick.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Knebel and Bill Mick.