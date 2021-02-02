Gladys Mayberry Faniel
November 10, 1936 – January 25, 2021
Gladys Mayberry Faniel, 84, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Bay City.
She was born on Tuesday, November 10, 1936 in Needville, Texas to Daniel Mayberry and Willie Mae Ware Mayberry.
Viewing and guest book registry will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City.
Graveside services and burial will be at Route Point Cemetery in Needville, Texas on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197