Audrey Carol Lovett, 71, of Van Vleck passed away October 11, 2022. She was born September 21, 1951 in Bay City to the late Rush Russell Hubbard and Georgia Viola Truitt Hubbard.
Audrey lived life her way and lived it fiercely. She was a beautiful, kind and restless soul. Her love for music and wonderful singing made many hearts smile She never met a stranger and took the opportunity to give the best advice. She loved a good adventure shopping to find the treasure of the day. She was a phenomenal cook and hostess, and last but not least, she was the best mother and grandmother anyone could dream of.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jehu Nathaniel Lovett and sister-in-law Beverly Hubbard.
Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Ledwig (Scott); brothers Jimmy Hubbard (Myrna), Jerry Hubbard (Holly), Gordon Hubbard (Barbara) and Timmy Hubbard; grandchildren Mason Ledwig and Natalie Ledwig; numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly, and long-time dear friends Sandy Hubbard, and Daniel & Kathy Marek.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Donnie Casey and Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew Deckard, Jerry Reed, Paul Shine, Roland “Sapo” Zarate, Jesse Reece, Gary Rooth and Ashton Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce “Grumpy” Hanzen, Ronnie Ottis, Calvin Kientz, Robert “Robin” Sparks, Bobby Garcia, Carl L. “Bro” King, Kerry Hallum, L. B. Smith, Tony Brown and Robert Allison.
To honor her memory, please make memorial donations to the Matagorda County Women’s Crisis Center or the Boys and Girls Club.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245.4613.