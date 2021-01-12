Gladys Robbins
August 8, 1929 – December 30, 2020
Gladys Robbins, 91, of Bay City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Pearland, Texas.
She was born in Sequin, Texas on Thursday, August 8, 1929 and was reared by her mother (now the late) Byrdella Williams Spiller.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Fellowship Tabernacle Church in Bay City, with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.