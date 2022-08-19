Charles Edwin Johnson, 44, of Midland, TX passed away near his home on August 13, 2022. Charles was born July 16, 1978 in South Bend, Indiana, and moved to Texas shortly after. Charles remained a proud Texan throughout his life.
At the time of his death, Charles served as the West Texas Manager for Patriot Drilling Services. Charles had a captivating charisma that was well known in the Oil & Gas industry, being able to draw coworkers and competitors alike into a spirit of brotherhood and family. Charles served his local church as part of the multi-media team during worship services. Charles was also an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, snow-boarding, and the beach. But most of all, Charles loved his children and was dedicated to them.
Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, Carlos Edwin Johnson, and his wife Melissa Johnson.
Survivors include his mother Judy Schinzel (Glen) of Bay City, TX; children Colby Johnson of Victoria, TX, and Ashton Johnson, Landon Johnson and Paytyn Johnson, all of Midland, TX; brothers Matthew Johnson of Berthoud, CO, and Jeff Johnson (Sara) of Adkins, TX; sister-in-law Holly Johnson of Okmulgee, OK; and granddaughter Ciara Johnson of Victoria, TX. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City, TX. Funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Charles’ ability to embrace life and love continues to be an inspiration to all who knew him. Charles’ three youngest children are all teenagers who have lost both their father and mother within the past 18 months. A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up for the Johnson Family living and educational expenses at https://gofund.me/8c9db2ac.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.