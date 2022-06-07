Michael Clyde Mahavier, (Mike) 72 of Bay City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, following a 22-year courageous battle with angiosarcoma. He was born on April 11, 1950, in Newgulf, Texas to the late James Arthur Mahavier and Dorothy Nell McClung Mahavier.
Mike was a Baptist by faith having been baptized at Newgulf Baptist Church at age of 8. He served in churches during his lifetime by teaching youth groups and singing in the choir. He graduated from University of Houston with a Masters degree in Elementary Education and was an avid supporter of the Houston Cougars. He also supported the Astros and attended Astro games from Florida to San Francisco. His jobs included teaching elementary Earth Science, being a principal and superintendent and his
last job was being the Director of Transportation for Bay City ISD. After retiring, he enjoyed international travel from London, Italy, Germany, Scotland and Ireland.
He and Judy have visited almost all the states in the US including Alaska and Hawaii. His personal favorite was Maine where he enjoyed eating lobster. Mike’s hobbies included building and shooting rockets for his students, woodworking such as intarsia (Italian wood art) and building furniture.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Mahavier Jr.; brother, John Charles Mahavier; and son-in-law, Nicholas Jose Peña. Mike is survived by his wife, Judith Hoberg Mahavier; mother, Dorothy Mahavier; sister, Gloria Crockett and David; daughter, Dawn Michele Peña; son, Michael Shawn Mahavier and Adrianna; granddaughter, Sky Nicole Peña; and grandson, Nicholas Michael Peña and constant companion, sweet mini-pin Schatzi.