Christine Mangum Price
January 5, 1950 - December 4, 2020
Funeral service for Christine Mangum Price, 70, of Bay City, Texas will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Bay City Sports Complex, 2400 FM 3156, Bay City, Texas 77414 with Dr. T. L. Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, 2500 Ave. C, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Christine was born on January 5, 1950 in Bay City, Texas to Mack Mangum and Sarah Grice Mangum and passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Arcola, Texas surrounded by family.
Preceding Christine in death are her parents; one sister, Barbara Swannegan; and two brothers, Ben Mangum and I. J. Grice
Left to cherish memories are her daughter, Helen (Donnie) Times; son, Andre (Teri) Price; four sisters, Evelyn (Abraham) Jones, Janie Mae (Quinnon) Casey, Florence John, and Arlene Wilson; one brother, Henry (Patricia) Mangum Sr.; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.