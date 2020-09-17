Christopher Ramirez
June 5, 1970 - September 14, 2020
Christopher Ramirez, 50, of Bay City, Texas passed away at a Wharton hospital following a lengthy illness on September 14, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1970 in Bay City to the late Ernest and Mary Salazar Ramirez.
Christopher graduated from Bay City High School with the class of 1988. He later served our country honorably in the United States Air Force, where he excelled as a communication technician. He enjoyed fishing and watching all sports, but was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Ramirez of Alvin; brothers, Ernest Ramirez Jr. of Bay City, Brian Ramirez of Bay City, Michael Ramirez of Bay City and Mark Ramirez of Austin; and his step-mother, Guadalupe Ramirez of Bay City.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 starting at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City with a rosary recited at 10 a.m., and Funeral Mass to follow celebrated by Fr. Gabriel Espinosa.
Burial will be in Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton, Texas.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com