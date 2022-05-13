Kay Mallard Cox, 83, passed away at the Legacy on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born in on Octo-ber 4, 1938, the daughter of Harry and Edith Mallard, then living in Clemville. The family spent the war years in West Columbia and then, in 1945, settled in Van Vleck, where Kay attended public school. Fol-lowing graduation, she kept books for two Bay City clothing stores, Rosenzweig’s and Milady’s, for a number of years before relocating to Matagorda, where she was owner-operator of the Fisherman’s Mo-tel. Declining health and fading eyesight forced her, first, to abandon her beloved game of tennis, and then into an early retirement in Bay City. There, however, despite her own increasing disabilities, she remained a regular and frequent visitor to the Legacy for conversation and games with the residents, until the pandemic made that impossible.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved mother-in-law Alyne Cox. She is survived by her son Jon (Alice) Cox of Matagorda, two grandchildren, and four greatgrandchildren: Thomas (Megan; Haley, Emily) Cox of Markam and David (Tatiana; Alice, Hunter) of Bay City, her sister-in-law Judy Cox (Sharon Gaffey) of Pearland, and five brothers and sisters: Harry (Betty) Mallard of Austin, Rick Mallard of San Marcos, Jeff (Ginny) Mallard of Bay City, Linda (David) O’Rear of Van Vleck, and Neal (Darenda) Mallard of Wimberley.
The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to Glenda Stephens, Windy Talmisano, and Lupe Tre-viño, friends who kept a watchful eye on her and helped her in countless ways at the Mayfair Apart-ments.
In accordance with Kay’s wishes, her final committal will be conducted privately.