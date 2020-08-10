Aurelio “Chico” Martinez Jr.
January 24, 1922 - August 6, 2020
Aurelio “Chico” Martinez Jr., 98, of Markham, Texas passed away August 6, 2020. He was born January 24, 1922 in Piedras Negras, Mexico to the late Aurelio Martinez Sr. and Maria del Refugio Godina Martinez.
Chico came to Texas with his wife, three children and two suitcases. He lived for being a father, working as a cowboy and caring for his horses and cattle. He grew his family to eight children and he enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren experience life. He was a well-known and respected cowboy in the area and was awarded the Matagorda County Cattlemen’s Association Heritage Award in 2011 by his peers. After he retired, he continued to care for his cattle into his 80’s and then traded his cowboy boots for the TV remote and recliner.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Maria Ana Martinez; two sons, Larry Martinez and Rene Martinez; and two grandsons, Michael Martinez and Amir Martinez.
Survivors include daughters, Rosa Pena & husband Manuel, Irma Gonzales & husband Pete, and Sylvia Martinez; wife of son Larry; Melinda Martinez; sons, Ramiro Martinez & wife Barbara, Fortunato “Tony” Martinez & wife Carolyn, and Rodolfo Martinez & wife Rita; grandchildren, Cynthia Lauthers, Penny Nevarez, Crystal Crouse, Kathy Martinez, Ramiro Martinez Jr., Patrick Martinez, Larry Jon Martinez, Eric Martinez, Chuck Moreno, Leslie Nicholson, Mark Moreno, Danielle Ochoa, Kristy Bollom, Karen Duplantis, Erica Nowack, Matthew Martinez and Adrian Martinez; 38 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Lucy Woodard and Dora Salazar.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Ramiro Martinez Jr., Patrick Martinez, Larry Jon Martinez, Eric Martinez, Mark Moreno, Matthew Martinez and Adrian Martinez.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.