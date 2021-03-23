Liova Figueroa Guajardo
September 28, 1939 – March 18, 2021
Liova Figueroa Guajardo, 81, of Bay City, TX passed away March 18, 2021. She was born September 28, 1939 in Alfred, TX to Raymond P. and Petra Lucio Garcia.
Liova is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Manuel Figueroa Jr.; and second husband, Joe Guajardo.
She is survived by daughters, Diana Figueroa, and Kera Tovar and husband Juan; son, Albert Figueroa and wife Sandra; sisters, Audet Falcon and husband Raul, and Palma Lamar Lambert and husband Norman; brothers, Carlos Garcia and wife Melissa, and Robert Garcia; grandchildren, Tiffany C. Figueroa, and Eloy Figueroa and wife Cory; great-grandchildren, Matthew & Daniel Tovar, Caleb O’Sullivan, Grace L. Cassidy and Daniel J Figueroa.
She loved the family gatherings, especially watching the great-grandchildren running and playing. She loved reminiscing and talking about past family experiences with all her family. The holidays were always extra special, watching the kids hunt eggs during Easter or opening their gifts at Christmas time. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life and brought her so much joy.
Her passion was cooking and baking pastries and experienced by many. Owning Hamilton’s Bakery and Poncho’s was the highlight of that passion. She enjoyed greeting all her customers with a smile and a cheerful “Good Morning!”. She always enjoyed taking a little time to talk with all the customers.
In her spare time, she enjoyed her mid-afternoon naps, cooking dinner, watching her novellas and football. She took one day at a time and was never in a rush. She believed time was too precious to waste and everyone needed to enjoy every minute.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask to send donations to the Houston Hospice Hospital in her name.
