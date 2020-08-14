Frances Dornak
August 21, 1925 - August 12, 2020
Frances Dornak, 94, of Bay City, TX passed away August 12, 2020. She was born August 21, 1925 in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Edward Joseph Wick and Emilie Wuerker Wick.
Left to remember her are daughter, Jeannie and Chuck Ballentine of Friendswood, TX; son, Robert and Gaynell King of Bay City, TX; daughter, Debbie and John Hightower of Spring City, TN; numerous grand, great and great-great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday August 15, 2020 at the Palacios Cemetery, Palacios, TX. If attending, facial coverings must be worn, and social distancing will be observed.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the animal shelter of your choice. Later in life, Frances grew to love her two weenie dogs, Duffer and Tweeter.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.