Maudie Lee Curry Mitchell was born in Webb county Texas to Luke and Louella Curry September 14, 1931 and passed September 11, 2021. Maudie was number seven of eleven children. She is preceded in death of her siblings and oldest son, Burt Linn. She is survived by her husband Duane Mitchell, two sons Larry and Curtis, three grandchildren Duana David [Eddie], Kylun [Victoria] Mitchell, and Mariah [Juan] Flores, three great grandchildren, Krystyn and Kristopher David, and Jaden Flores. Maudie was raised in Primeria, Texas, and attended Wilson track school, and graduated from Harlingen High School. She attended Derms Business in Harlingen, and graduated with a certificate in Business. She married Duane Mitchell in 1950. Maudie traveled all over the eastern part of the US following her hus-band in the construction business. Maudie retired at the age of 65 from her tax service, and lived in Midfield Texas for the remainder of her life.
Heaven gained the last child of Louella and Luke Curry Sept 11, 2021 at 3pm. Maudie Left this earthly world to join her siblings, parents and son in her forever home. Maudie was the matriarch of this fami-ly and she will truly be missed. Maudie was a member of several organizations: The Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary, on the board of Directors of the Midfield Wa-ter Corp and was Secretary and Treasury of the Midfield Fire Department for years.
The Mitchell Family would like to thank Dr. Joe Agnew and ER staff with the El Campo Memorial hospital, and the nurses and staff of Garden Ville Nursing Home in E l Campo, for all the Support they extended to us during the two+ years they cared for Maudie, trying to make her life as normal as possi-ble.
The final request is that you make a donation to the charity of your choice or if you would like to the Cecil Lee American auxiliary post to the scholarship fund in Maudie’s name, instead of flowers. Grave-side memorial will be at Midfield Cemetery October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.