Johnny B. Robinson Sr.
January 6, 1942 - June 13, 2020
Johnny B. Robinson Sr., affectionately called "Chili", 78, of Wharton, Texas was born January 6, 1942 and departed this life June 13, 2020.
A public visitation will be held Friday June 19, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, 519 E. Emily, Wharton.
Home-going service FOR FAMILY ONLY will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Community Church in Wharton. Masks and social distancing required at both services.
He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Wharton, Texas; 979-532-2715.