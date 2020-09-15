Debbie L. Polk Sep 15, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Debbie L. Polk Debbie L. Polk, age 60, of Palacios, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in Bay City, Texas. Services are pending with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. 979-245-5197. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bay City Duncan Texas Debbie L. Polk Funeral Home Pass Away Pend Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune